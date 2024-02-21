Current RAW star to bring back 11 years old gimmick to WWE? Analyzing why it must happen

On Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn has not been going through the best of times. Despite giving it his all, he hasn't been able to win matches, and this puts his place in WrestleMania 40 under the scanner. In the coming weeks, he must do everything possible to book a spot at WrestleMania.

While the Canadian superstar might make new additions to his wrestling style, there is another change he could bring about. This possible change could come in his gimmick. The WWE Universe could witness Zayn's return as El Generico in the coming weeks on RAW.

Zayn wrestled as El Generico, a masked character, for those unaware, before he signed with WWE in 2013. Recently, the RAW Superstar spoke about being compared with his previous character. He said:

“There a lot of parallels between my style and his, I suppose, but I never actually met the man. But from what I hear I think he’s still running an orphanage, still fighting the good fight in Mexico."

If Sami Zayn does bring this gimmick back, it would be very interesting to see the reaction of the WWE Universe. However, many would hope he can secure a place for himself in WrestleMania until then.

Former WWE Writer says RAW superstar Sami Zayn isn't a serious threat to anyone

On a previous episode of the Monday Night Show, Sami Zayn wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. However, just when it felt the babyface was doing well, his old rival Drew McIntyre interfered and caused a distraction. This was enough for Nakamura to take advantage and win.

After Nakamura's victory, McIntyre went on to attack Zayn. After this, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about this particular moment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo mentioned that Zayn couldn't hurt a butterfly and wasn't a considerable threat to anyone. He said.

“I don’t believe Sami Zayn could hurt a butterfly, I’m sorry bro and just because you got him through using comedy with the Uce and all that c**p, doesn’t make him a serious threat for anybody,” Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion does with Zayn and if he is given a push before WrestleMania 40.

