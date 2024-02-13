WrestleMania main eventer can’t hurt a butterfly according to former WWE head writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WrestleMania season is around the corner, and WWE fans are understandably excited in the build-up to The Show of Shows. With uncertainty around the card, fans have been left wondering which superstars will get the chance to showcase their talents in front of millions of fans. One superstar still trying to book his ticket to Philadelphia is Sami Zayn.

The Canadian superstar recently returned from injury after being attacked by Drew McIntyre. He was on his way to get a win on RAW this week over Shinsuke Nakamura before his old nemesis McIntyre made his way to the ring.

The distraction was enough for Nakamura to capitalize and get the win. The Scottish Psychopath wasn’t done, however, as he attacked Zayn after the match.

Reviewing the show on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was not happy with the feud as he didn’t believe Sami to be a credible threat to The Scottish Warrior.

The former WWE head writer also mentioned that Zayn main evented WrestleMania last year only because he got over due to his comedic character.

“I don’t believe Sami Zayn could hurt a butterfly, I’m sorry bro and just because you got him through using comedy with the Uce and all that c**p, doesn’t make him a serious threat for anybody,” Russo said. (31:26-31:42)

It’s clear Drew and Sami are not done with each other, and it’ll be interesting to see if the two will face off again before WrestleMania.

