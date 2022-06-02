3 current WWE angles that should end and 2 that should continue

The basis for a successful episode of WWE programming is consistent storytelling. It means things make sense week-to-week and eventually payoff of the feud. WWE has five weekly hours to fill between RAW (three hours) and SmackDown (two hours). RAW is also longer, so it has more superstars than SmackDown.

Both shows have a different feel. The red brand usually has a more theatrical feel. The Fiend was perfect for the three-hour show because his segments could be drawn out. That's why Judgment Day fits better on RAW instead of SmackDown.

Despite a shorter run time, SmackDown focuses on the athletic side of the craft. It still has comedy from time to time, like with Sami Zayn. However, the angles are built around the in-ring action for the most part.

WWE often plays the long game when it comes to big angles like Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Their feud for WrestleMania 38 lasted from SummerSlam 2021 to this April. It also spanned both shows. The main objective was to crown Reigns as the Undisputed Champion.

That angle did provide some surprises, but it also slightly devalued the WWE Championship due to several title swaps. The angle has ended, but a few current storylines have been brewing in some fashion for months.

Here are three WWE angles that should end and two that should continue. Hell in a Cell will gauge which storylines will wrap up and those that will continue.

#3. The New Day and the Brawling Brutes have battled since before WrestleMania

Butch debuted during the ongoing feud between Sheamus and the New Day.

The initial feud was supposed to include Big E, leading to a six-man tag match at WrestleMania. Butch debuted the month before the big show, but Big E was unfortunately injured. It necessitated changes to the storyline and weekly matches.

Kofi Kingston beat Butch one week but then lost the next week. Since the Brutes had the numbers, they always seemed to come out on top. That changed on the latest Smackdown as Drew McIntyre joined the New Day in the main event.

The new trio defeated the Brawling Brutes, hopefully ending the storyline. The roster is thinner on SmackDown, but new stars like Gunther and Max Dupri have been added. Hopefully, the New Day willy transition to feuding with someone new after Hell in a Cell.

#2. Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel has been a hilarious angle

Is he Ezekiel or Elias??

One current WWE angle that should continue is the ongoing saga between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens. Elias returned to WWE in the guise of his younger brother, Ezekiel, on the RAW after WM 38. The star had new attire and a clean-shaven face.

Several stars have accepted that the Drifter and Ezekiel are two different people. On the other hand, Kevin Owens has not, and it has been comedic gold. Owens is great at whatever he is given, including comedy. Great mic workers can make magic with anything, and the former NXT Champion is one of the best mic workers in wrestling.

The Prizefighter coming out like his older brother was silly, but it worked. The lie detector segment was also effective. The 24/7 title comedy is hard to invest in due to many title swaps. When comedy is done right, like in this WWE storyline, it can be a good departure from ultra-serious and physical angles like Judgment Day.

#1. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have feuded on and off since last summer

Lynch and Belair have been at each other's throats for more than nine months.

Lynch's shock return to WWE at last year's SummerSlam was a great surprise. The quick win over Belair, however, was extremely polarizing. Some thought it diminished the work done by the EST. Others were just happy to see The Man back in WWE.

Since that quick match, Belair and Big Time Becks have circled each other for many months. Once Belair lost her initial rematch, the RAW Women's Champ briefly moved on to other challenges. She faced Doudrop and Liv Morgan but quickly found herself trying to thwart Belair once more.

The EST didn't win the Royal Rumble again, but she predictably won the Elimination Chamber match. With Belair a Champion once again, it's time for other women in WWE to get involved. Stars like Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss are deserving of cracks at the Champ. Lynch can regroup by participating in the upcoming women's tag team tournament.

#2. Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles has given WWE fans a new faction

This angle has given fans a few things. The first was a heel turn from Edge. It rejuvenates his character as he now leads his stable. He also has allies to do his dirty work.

The storyline additionally gave the WWE Universe a dream match between AJ Styles and Edge. Both are among the best of their generation. As other performers have joined the side of the WWE Hall-of-Famer, it has forced Styles to ally with other stars. Finn Balor was the first person to join the Phenomenal One while Liv Morgan joined to combat Rhea Ripley.

Since the faction is still in its early stages, it should continue to battle Styles. If needed, different faces can join his side, as Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley should be moving on from their current angles after HIAC. New members may also join Judgment Day, upping the ante each month.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins need new dance partners after HIAC

Cody Rhodes' return has been exciting for WWE fans. For Seth Rollins' fans, however, it has seen the former WWE Champion lose twice. Will he lose for a third time at HIAC?

By beating a star the caliber of Rollins twice, Rhodes has cemented himself as a main-eventer. If he loses at HIAC, his first two wins will be slightly diminished. Should Rollins lose a third time, will that end the feud, or will it make Rollins even madder?

Whatever happens at the next premium live event, this feud should end. Both men need to move on to other things, especially if the Architect drops another big match against the American Nightmare. However, it might continue with the lack of title matches around the Undisputed Championship. It's been an entertaining feud, but WWE needs to end it this weekend.

