Current WWE champion to join RAW and help Seth Rollins win World Heavyweight Championship? Chances explored

Seth Rollins has dominated WWE RAW since joining forces with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. And there is every chance of him adding more members to his faction soon.

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman. On the WWE RAW episode that followed, Bron Breakker joined the faction to assault Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Bronson Reed also joined the stable at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 to ensure the heels defeated Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a blockbuster Tag Team Match. While the faction has already become an unstoppable force, another member could be added soon.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, there have been internal discussions about adding another member to The Visionary's faction on WWE RAW. The current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, was a name brought up in discussions. If that is in the plans, he could join the red brand as soon as next week's edition to help Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

As wild as it sounds, Page will suit the vibe of the arrogant group, considering he is a sinister heel on the black and silver brand. It has only been over a year since his NXT debut, but considering his experience outside of Titanland, an early main roster call-up could be realistically possible. He will be instrumental in determining the direction of the future of the business, so joining Seth Rollins' faction could be a great idea.

While it is realistically possible, it must be noted that the above angle is just speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Who else could join Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW?

The exclusive report by Bodyslam.net mentioned not only Ethan Page but also his rival, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks). Should he join The Visionary's faction on the red brand, it will be intriguing for everyone to see him turn heel for the first time in WWE.

Another name that could be an ideal candidate to join the heel group will be Omos, who hasn't been on WWE television for over a year. He recently signed a new contract with the company, so there is a chance he could start appearing on RAW soon.

There are also other big men in the developmental brand that could suit The Visionary's stable, like Trick Williams, Oba Femi, or perhaps even Ridge Holland. Only time will tell what happens with Seth Rollins' faction, but the future seems exciting, to say the least.

