Current WWE champion to once again turn heel after 210 days in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

There could be a massive twist coming on next week's WWE NXT as the brand returns to Full Sail University for a special episode titled 'NXT Homecoming.' In a shocking turn of events, Tiffany Stratton could once again turn heel and betray her partners for the night.Next Tuesday, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer will be in action on NXT as they take on Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley) in a six-woman tag team match. The bout was made official after the babyface trio confronted Fatal Influence on this week's episode of the black and silver brand.The Buff Barbie was a heel throughout her tenure in NXT. Therefore, upon her return to the brand, Tiffany could go back to her roots and turn to the dark side again. The 26-year-old could walk out on her teammates, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer, allowing Fatal Influence to pick up a huge victory.Tiffany turned babyface earlier this year on the February 14 episode of SmackDown after she was attacked by the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, setting up their match for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.The Buff Barbie has been dominant during her reign as champion, defeating top stars such as Bayley, Trish Stratus, and Charlotte Flair. However, while Tiffany has been a great champion, the SmackDown women's division as a whole has failed to produce any captivating storylines lately.Therefore, turning Tiffany heel may open up several storyline possibilities that could revitalize the blue brand's women's division. That said, while it could be exciting, it is worth noting that this scenario is purely speculative.Tiffany Stratton to lose the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown?Before competing on NXT next week, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill this Friday on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie previously retained her title against Jade at SummerSlam 2025.However, The Storm believes Tiffany got lucky at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Two weeks ago, Tiffany and Jade defeated Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in a tag team match. Since The Storm scored the pinfall for her team, Nick Aldis awarded her a rematch against The Buff Barbie, as announced on last week's SmackDown.While she may have fallen short at SummerSlam, Jade Cargill could get the job done this time and defeat Tiffany Stratton to win her first singles title in WWE. That said, this is also speculation. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for this Friday.