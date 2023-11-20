Damage CTRL to face reformed WWE stable in dream match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential plans

WWE could be planning to reform a stable for a dream match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Damage CTRL appeared to be on the verge of falling apart at the seams after IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank match earlier this year. However, Bayley put her jealousy aside and helped her stablemate cash in to become WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi Sane made her shocking return to the company and helped The Genius of the Sky retain the title against Bianca Belair. Bayley appeared to be caught off guard by the development, and also seemingly had no idea that Asuka was planning to join the faction on SmackDown as well.

The promotion has already hinted at The Role Model being kicked out of the group on SmackDown. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be teaming up together, alongside Shotzi and Bianca Belair to face Damage CTRL in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. If Bayley were to turn babyface in the weeks ahead and exit the group, it could lead to a potential dream match at WrestleMania 40.

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022 alongside Naomi. She could finally decide to return to the company to reform the Four Horsewoman against a version of the heel faction without Bayley. The potential WrestleMania 40 dream match would see Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair versus Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka.

Asuka sends cryptic message after joining Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Asuka shared a cryptic message after officially joining the heel faction this past Friday on SmackDown.

The former WWE Women's Champion turned heel on the November 10 edition of SmackDown. She betrayed Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during a six-woman tag team match and Damage CTRL picked up the victory.

Asuka was formally introduced as the newest member of the heel faction this past Friday night. She took to social media following SmackDown to share a cryptic message after officially joining the group.

"Am I not the center? I think I should be in control of damage control. Because I'm a living legend. right?" wrote Asuka.

IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch. Only time will if the tension within the faction will lead to more issues down the line.

