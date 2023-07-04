Damian Priest and 3 others who could win the World Championship this year

Winning the World Championship is the highest accomplishment any WWE Superstar can achieve. To non-wrestling fans, it is just a fancy-looking gold belt. However, in the realm of sports entertainment, it denotes an incomparable level of prestige.

In the past year, Roman Reigns had held both World Titles hostage. Fortunately, Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship in April, which Seth "Freakin" Rollins won.

With two active top belts on the main roster, the field of potential champions has expanded enormously. Let's look at five WWE Superstars who could win the World Championship this year.

#5 Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank

In what has been called a massive surprise, Damian Priest unhooked the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase last Saturday. The Punisher of The Judgment Day is now closer to the World Championship than ever.

His target seems crystal clear; Priest is coming after Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who has had a beef with The Judgment Day for a while. Rollins may have defeated Finn Balor at MITB, but the new contract holder presents a different challenge.

It may only be a matter of time before Priest ascends to the summit. He is waiting for the most suitable time and may become World Champion as soon as SummerSlam.

#4 Finn Balor may also win the World Championship

The Judgment Day may be on the brink of an implosion.

From one Judgment Day member to another, Finn Balor has already had a fair chance at Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, but Balor hasn't abandoned his pursuit yet.

In fact, on the MITB Fallout episode of RAW, The Prince inadvertently averted Priest's cash-in when he interfered to assault Rollins. Balor's actions may have laid the groundwork for a full-on implosion of Judgment Day.

Much like Triple H and Evolution turned on Randy Orton in 2004, Balor and Judgment Day could turn their backs on Priest when and if he wins the World Heavyweight Title. The Prince's path to the World Title becomes clear if that happens.

#2 Main-Event Jey Uso may end Roman Reigns' historic World Championship run

At MITB, The Usos pulled off a minor miracle when they defeated the unbeatable duo of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. What was more surprising was that Jey Uso pinned Reigns clean in the middle of the ring to the crowd's roar.

The story has come full circle. The Right-Hand Man was the first to pin The Juggernaut of The Shield in 2013. A decade later, Main-Event Jey Uso put his cousin down for the three-count, ending The Tribal Chief's near-1300-day streak.

From a storyline perspective, Uso pinning Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship makes complete sense. Therefore, The Tribal Chief's run of dominance could come crashing down, most likely at SummerSlam, courtesy of Jey Uso.

#1 Solo Sikoa could betray Roman Reigns and capture the Unified World Championship

Solo Sikoa

It's been a year of betrayals for The Tribal Chief, who may have to endure another heartbreak. Solo Sikoa has stuck with Roman Reigns through thick and thin, but he may follow his brothers very soon, especially following the shocking loss at MITB.

With all due respect to Jey Uso, Sikoa seems to be a more significant prospect for the higher-ups. In The Bloodline implosion angle, The Enforcer was the Wild Card. The former NXT North American Champion may be the modern version of the late Umaga- a ruthless, mighty warrior with a mean streak.

Thus, when he turns on Reigns, he is likelier than any other Bloodline member to dethrone The Head of The Table.

