Damian Priest and 4 other WWE Superstars who uniquely altered the Money in the Bank briefcase

In 2005, WWE introduced the Money in the Bank ladder match, with the winner retrieving a briefcase that allows them to cash in for a championship match whenever and wherever they want to for up to a year.

Over the years, cash-ins have brought about some of the greatest moments in the company's history. From Seth Rollins stealing one in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to CM Punk cashing in on stars like Edge and Jeff Hardy.

Whilst the cash-ins are usually the most memorable part of a star's time with the briefcase, many remember the moments when certain stars would alter the briefcase's look in order for it to reflect their current persona. Join us as we take a look at five WWE stars who uniquely personalized the Money in the Bank briefcase.

#5 - Brock Lesnar's boombox

Despite already winning multiple World Titles, one major win that was not on Brock Lesnar's resume was the Money in the Bank briefcase. That all changed in 2019 when he was a surprise entrant to that year's ladder match.

Ever one to stand out from the roster, Brock would turn the case into a 1980s-style boom box, with the usually intimidating Beast showcasing a more fun side to his character as he came down to the ring dancing with the case on his shoulder.

Lesnar would go on to successfully cash in the contract a few months after winning it as he defeated a vulnerable Seth Rollins in just 17 seconds at Extreme Rules to win the Universal title.

#4 - Otis' WWE lunchbox

In 2020, one of the biggest surprises in the history of Money in the Bank took place as the lower card star Otis won the case.

Many were surprised by the company's decision of giving Otis a big opportunity like Money in the Bank. Mainly used for comedic wrestling at the time, Otis would transform his briefcase into a worker's lunch pale, with his large frame being emphasized even more due to the small nature of the lunch box.

Otis would never taste World Title glory, however, just like other stars over the years, he would lose the contract to another performer before he got the chance to cash it in on someone himself.

#3 - A briefcase for the upper class

In 2013, one star who was rising up the ranks in WWE was Damian Sandow. Portraying a classy blue-blood intellectual, the former superstar wanted his briefcase to ooze sophistication just like him.

After his old teammate Cody Rhodes threw his blue plastic case in the water, Sandow would debut the new-looking case now covered in smooth brown leather.

He would, unfortunately, go on to become the first-ever superstar to fail at cashing in the contract as he would lose to then-WWE Champion John Cena on an episode of RAW.

#2 - Damian Priest goes purple

The current holder of the career-altering contract is also one-half of the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest.

This past Monday on RAW, The Judgment Day member was gifted a new-looking case by JD McDonagh. The briefcase is now draped in purple, the color of the heel faction. The top of the case has the phrase, 'Señor Money in the Bank,' in honor of Priest's Latin American roots.

As one of the company's most high-rising stars, Priest was recently asked by WWE's The Bump how it felt to win the contract last July in London.

"I grabbed it and I was like, ‘This just happened. This is happening. This is real. I did it.’ It’s one of those accomplishments that you wish for [and] you dream about, but dreams are that. They’re dreams. They’re not reality. And when you can achieve something like this … Inside I felt like a ball of emotions. It was wild. That satisfaction of achievement for something you’ve been working towards." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#1 - Edge continues to innovate

One performer who is synonymous with the case is The Rated-R Superstar Edge. Winning the first-ever iteration of the match in 2005, he would cash in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution in early 2006.

However, when he won the case of Mr Kennedy on SmackDown a year later, Egde looked to give the case a splash of his personality as he imprinted the iconic Rated-R logo on it.

A few weeks later, the iconic photo of Edge holding both the World Heavyweight title and the Money in the Bank briefcase over a fallen Undertaker would go on to stand the test of time in WWE.

