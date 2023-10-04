Damian Priest makes bold decision - 3 possible endings to The Judgment Day's title match at Fastlane 2023 

Damian Priest and the remaining members of The Judgment Day had a rough start to the week. An angered Rhea Ripley returned this week on RAW and was in no mood for the mishaps in her absence. The Eradicator slammed The Archer of Infamy for being irresponsible during her time away. To add fuel to the fire, Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship last Saturday at No Mercy.

However, Dom regained the title in a rematch last night on NXT TV. The group has many issues to address, which they have slighted amidst the happiness of all members holding gold.

If those ruptures were to explode, a lot of damage would occur. Finn Balor and Damian Priest did not see eye to eye. Still, they put aside their differences after becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions - but did they seriously set aside the tension, or is it still building up?

Let's take a look at a few possible twists and endings to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023.

#3. Damian Priest becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion

Damian Priest won the MITB briefcase in July this year. Over time, on RAW, it seems he is not the only decision-maker on his future. Rhea Ripley has advised him on a few occasions when to consider cashing in and prevented it in a few instances where she deemed it not fitting.

The group is on shaky ground, given their tumultuous history barely a month ago. The Eradicator gave Priest and Balor quite the ultimatum to win the titles at Payback or else. Following their win, The Judgment Day dismissed their anger and frustrations. However, all the subdued feelings erupted on RAW with Ripley's return, and she was irate with Priest for not ensuring order was maintained in her absence.

Seth Rollins is already in distress with his injured back, and his Last Man Standing match this Saturday against Shinsuke Nakamura could just be what Damian Priest needs. The World Heavyweight Champion's vulnerability will peak, enabling the 41-year-old to cash in.

If he does win the title, Balor is bound to be furious, given how he was eyeing it before. This could lead to a disagreement, leaving The Prince without a tag team partner.

#2. Finn Balor ditches the group to align with JD McDonagh

Since making his main roster debut, JD McDonagh has not left Finn Balor's side. The two stars share a friendship that dates back to their pre-WWE period. The Irish Ace has tried in vain to get on the group's good side and even aided them on a few occasions, but this has not entirely compelled them of his intentions.

Things are still sore between The Judgment Day and the 33-year-old, which was evident when Priest yelled at him backstage in a fit of rage. If the tension boils over at Fastlane, The Prince could eventually side with JD McDonagh, ditching the group for good, leaving the Senor Money in the Bank to defend the titles, or even attacking him solely.

#1. Dominik Mysterio replaces Damian Priest

The Archer of Infamy reportedly suffered an injury, but the extent and duration remain unknown. He was set to face Jey Uso on RAW, but the match did not take place. On the same night, it was announced that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship would be on the line at Fastlane 2023 this Saturday.

If Damian Priest is not medically cleared to compete by then, Dominik Mysterio could replace him. Finn Balor and the young Mysterio have been involved in tag team matches before. Additionally, it would be deemed perfect to keep the titles within the faction rather than calling it off altogether.

Do you think The Judgment Day will retain their titles at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.