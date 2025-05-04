Damian Priest to miss Backlash due to backstage incident and get replaced by top WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The WWE United States Championship picture has taken an interesting turn since WrestleMania 41, after Jacob Fatu pinned LA Knight to become champion. While Knight was bound to come back for a rematch, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest also got involved in the title scene to make it a multiple-man storyline, which has been received well by fans as well.

WWE Backlash 2025 is set to feature Jacob Fatu as one of the centerpieces, defending his title against Knight, McIntyre, and Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Considering the star power the clash will boast, it will undoubtedly put a lot of eyes on the product.

The match was initially deemed to be a triple-threat battle, but Solo Sikoa managed to remind Nick Aldis that Drew McIntyre was the number-one contender for the title, hence the latter got added to the match as well. However, Sikoa could end up replacing Damian Priest to get involved in the battle at Backlash.

Solo Sikoa has not left an opportunity to create carnage in and out of the ring over the past few months, and could end up doing the same backstage this time around as well. The former NXT North American Champion could unleash an attack on Damian Priest and take him off WWE TV for some time.

Further, the former Tribal Chief could pull some strings backstage and get himself involved in the match. This could be the perfect way for the Bloodline story to continue once again and intensify the cracks between Sikoa and Fatu for a potential feud in the future.

Further, Sikoa could also end up being the reason Fatu loses his title, which would instantly turn The Samoan Werewolf into one of the most popular babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE needs to book a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa lost the status of The Tribal Chief on RAW's debut on Netflix, which ended up being a turning point for him. Since then, the star has not been the same character as he was and has been featured playing more of a secondary role to Jacob Fatu over the past few months.

With Jacob Fatu as the new United States Champion, it is clear that the latter has taken over Sikoa’s spot on the blue brand. However, considering the potential storyline that could be booked between both men, it is clear that Sikoa’s status could take a major turn by betraying The Samoan Werewolf.

Further, this could be the best way to help Sikoa intensify his character as a heel and get heat from fans, while Jacob Fatu takes over as one of the most dangerous babyfaces to ever step foot in the squared circle. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men in the future.

