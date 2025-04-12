Damian Priest to miss WrestleMania due to injury & get replaced by former champion? Exploring the potential

WrestleMania 41 is merely days away, and the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre finally get his revenge on his 'Mania opponent, Damian Priest, for dumping him on a car windshield, inadvertently hurting his eyes. After what happened on the blue brand this week, Priest may even miss The Show of Shows.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior took Priest out from behind while he was walking to the ring tonight. Security personnel quickly intervened to separate both men and attempted to take The Archer of Infamy backstage. Meanwhile, McIntyre went to the ring and cut a furious promo, revealing the stipulation of his match against Damian Priest would be a “Sin City Street Fight.” However, Priest soon rushed down the ramp, and both stars once again got into a back-and-forth affair. McIntyre managed to gain the upper hand and planted a scary future-shock DDT on the steel steps on the former World Heavyweight Champion and snatched Damian’s chain.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is possible the WWE medical team could announce that Damian Priest is unfit to compete and is not medically cleared to participate in the bout against McIntyre. Following the chaos, Nick Aldis might book a match between Drew and Randy Orton. It would fit seeing as how both stars would then be without a match on the 'Mania card. However, in another turn, The Archer of Infamy may return at The Show of Shows, creating a perfect comeback moment for the star.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

This would put Randy Orton’s WrestleMania status in jeopardy again, eventually forcing Nick Aldis to gear up and make his in-ring debut against the legendary former champion.

While the proposed pitch above covers two ongoing storylines and may sound perfect, it is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Drew McIntyre sends a heartfelt message to a former WWE champion ahead of WrestleMania 41

Former WWE champion Kevin Owens shockingly announced his neck injury last week. According to rumors, his injury is quite serious, requiring surgery and his return timeline is unclear.

Ad

Recently, while speaking on the Getting Over podcast, McIntyre shared a heartfelt message for his fellow SmackDown Superstar KO and expressed that it was unfortunate for him to miss WrestleMania despite having a massive match due to medical reasons and wished him a speedy and healthy recovery.

"Obviously, Kevin's [Owens] got to take some time off [due to his neck injury & surgery] and I wish him all the best. It's unfortunate right before WrestleMania. I told him the same. It sucks! I've been there when things are taken away from you. Especially when it comes to your body is scary, you only get one neck, [and] can't take any chances, so, we've got our fingers crossed, he'll get through that and [be] back as quick as he can and safely as he can," McIntyre said.

Ad

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the storylines on SmackDown unfold and what future implications they may have for the superstars involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More