Damian Priest needs to end current champion's 15-month undefeated streak at WWE Fastlane

Damian Priest should consider cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on a 36-year-old star at WWE Fastlane. The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank contract at the Premium Live Event in London on July 1. Priest winning the Money in the Bank contract guarantees a title shot at a time and place of his choosing.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane in a Last Man Standing match, and the bout could present the perfect opportunity for Priest to cash in. However, The Judgment Day member could have another champion in mind.

Gunther has been dominant since his arrival on the main roster and captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on June 10, 2022. Fifteen months later, The Ring General is still the champion, and his only loss on the main roster so far was to Chad Gable via a count-out on the August 21 episode of WWE RAW.

Damian Priest could decide to cash in on Gunther this weekend at WWE Fastlane and become the first superstar on the main roster to defeat him via pinfall or submission. Gunther has brought tremendous prestige to the title, and Priest would only add to that by using his Money in the Bank contract to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to be the face of WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley praised her fellow stablemate and noted that the two were brought to the main roster at the same time. The Eradicator claimed that Damian Priest is capable of taking Roman Reigns' spot and is ready for anything thrown his way.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it."

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damian Priest could also ensure that The Judgment Day remains the most dominant faction on WWE RAW by taking the Intercontinental Championship away from the leader of Imperium. Only time will tell when the 41-year-old decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

