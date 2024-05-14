Damian Priest's time as World Heavyweight Champion is ticking: Why is he most likely to lose in the next month?

At WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest shocked the WWE Universe. Heading into the event, fans were convinced it was Drew McIntyre's destiny to win the World Heavyweight Championship. While McIntyre did beat Seth Rollins for the title, his happiness, and the belt didn't last long.

After finally winning a world title in front of a live crowd, McIntyre confronted CM Punk, who was on the commentary for the match. This decision turned out to be a nightmare for the Scotsman, as Punk attacked him and Damian Priest took to opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank on the Scottish Warrior and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. While Damian has managed to stay champion since then, there is a huge chance his reign might come to an end next month.

On RAW's latest episode, Damian Priest and Drew Mcintyre were involved in a war of words, which pretty much suggests they might compete soon. In this article, we will look at three reasons why The Judgment Day member's World Heavyweight Championship run might soon come to an end against McIntyre:

Damian Priest can lose his title at Clash at the Castle in Scotland

While WWE will end the month of May with the King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, they will travel to Drew McIntyre's country Scotland, for Clash at the Castle next month. This is where the company could potentially book Damian Priest to lose his World Heavyweight Championship.

By doing so, they can help turn Damian into a face. Recently, the World Heavyweight Champion has been getting positive reactions from fans. This began when Priest stopped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from attacking Jey Uso at Backlash in France.

To increase tensions within The Judgment Day and potentially break them up

Regardless of how good The Judgment Day is, at some point, they will potentially break up. At least that is what it seems like after what happened at Backlash. Damian Priest seemed extremely aggressive when he was trying to stop Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from causing harm to Jey Uso.

Hence, the promotion can show an angle that against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, Balor, and McDonagh could cost Damian his title. This could then lead to the breakup of The Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre gets his moment in front of his home crowd

Since Drew McIntyre came back to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023, he has been an absolute workhorse for the company. From being face to turning heel, the Scotsman has done everything that was asked of him, including sacrificing his title at WrestleMania.

Hence, if anything, McIntyre deserves to have his moment. While his moment at WrestleMania 40 was stolen by Damian Priest, WWE can make things better for him by booking him to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home crowd in Scotland.

