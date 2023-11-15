Damian Priest to be scammed out of the Money in the Bank briefcase at Survivor Series? Exploring major swerve

Damian Priest has been robbed of multiple opportunities to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Archer of Infamy last wanted to make an attempt at Crown Jewel 2023, but had his briefcase stolen by Sami Zayn instead. He’d eventually get his briefcase back on the fallout RAW.

Priest hasn’t been challenged for Money in the Bank briefcase like some of the holders before him. It is possible the Punishment of The Judgment Day could be forced to put his prized possession on the line in an impromptu match against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

Ideally, The Scottish Warrior’s arrival in The Judgment Day could factor into Damian Priest’s exit from the top faction. The Archer of Infamy could (inadvertently) let jealousy get the worst of him against McIntyre, and end up getting booted out of the group.

With that said, it would be too early (even from WWE’s standards) to book McIntyre versus Priest for the Money in the Bank briefcase at Survivor Series, or even a non-stipulation match between the pair per se.

Triple H is a fan of long-term storytelling, and he cannot just possibly rush The Judgment Day civil war storyline if his end goal is to put the RAW’s top faction against SmackDown’s Bloodline somewhere down the line.

Is Damian Priest Judgment Day’s leader heading into Survivor Series: WarGames?

The Judgment Day has no official leader, but that didn’t stop Cody Rhodes from pushing Damian Priest to claim he was their leader this past Monday on RAW. Priest’s proclamation raised many eyebrows within the group.

Backstage, Priest told his fellow stable mates he didn’t mean it when he said he was the leader of The Judgment Day, but Rhea Ripley and others agreed that he should captain them heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

It remains to be see if Senor Money in the Bank can guide his faction to victory in the high-stakes match-up on November 25 in Chicago.

