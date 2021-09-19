Extreme Rules 2021 – 3 reasons why Damian Priest should retain and 2 reasons why Sheamus should win the United States Championship

Damian Priest has been on a roll since he moved from NXT to WWE RAW. A surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, he left quite the impression, eliminating John Morrison, The Miz, Elias, and Kane.

With victories over The Miz and Morrison in singles competition and WrestleMania 37 triumph, Damian Priest has carved a path of success on the red brand.

His path has also seen its fair share of roadblocks, with Sheamus emerging as one of the biggest. Priest beat Sheamus on RAW in a singles match, which laid the foundation for their rivalry. The Archer of Infamy challenged The Celtic Warrior to a United States Championship match at Summerslam and emerged victorious.

Priest then successfully defended his title in a triple-threat match also involving Drew McIntyre to earn the Scottish Superstar's respect.

Subsequently, a singles match was held between McIntyre and Sheamus to determine the number one contender for Priest's U.S. Championship. The Celtic Warrior won the bout to set up a rematch at Extreme Rules.

In this article, we dive into three reasons why Damian Priest should retain his title and two reasons why Sheamus should once again become the United States Champion.

#5 Damian Priest - Championships are a good way to push new talent in WWE

Priest is relatively new to the red brand spending less than a year on the show. Keeping the title will be a good way to push him for better challenges ahead. The WWE Universe is enjoying his stay as the champion in his babyface avatar.

Priest as champion can continue to fight other heels after ending his feud with Sheamus with a successful title defense. After all, championships are a vital boost of confidence for new talent to realize their full potential.

