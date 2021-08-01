5 longest reigning WWE United States Champions 

The WWE United States Championship has been a part of pro-wrestling circles since 1975 when the title was first won by Harley Race. At the time, the United States Championship was part of Jim Crockett promotions and the NWA.

The United States Championship then went on to to be defended at Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling, before landing in WWE in 2001. The championship was initially unified before being reactivated in 2003 exclusively for SmackDown. Eddie Guerrero became the first champion following its return.

The legacy of the United States Championship continues with names such as John Cena, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho holding the title in more recent times. As of this writing, the championship is exclusive to the Monday Night RAW roster.

Let's now take a look at the five longest-reigning United States Champions in history.

#5 Nikita Koloff held the United States Championship for 328 days

Nikita Koloff

Nikita Koloff won the United States Championship in 1986 at a house show in Charlotte, N.C., defeating Magnum T.A. Koloff, who won a Best of Seven Series to be crowned the new champion, after the title became vacant.

"The Russian Nightmare" held onto the championship for 328 days, a record-breaking reign under Jim Crockett promotions. At the time, the Koloff-Magnum T.A. feud was considered one of the biggest feuds in the history of Jim Crockett promotions.

On this day April 30th 1987 in Birmingham Alabama - NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Nikita Koloff defeated World TV Champion Tully Blanchard. The US Championship was on the line that evening. @NikitaKoloff1 pic.twitter.com/EzvtdOp1wl — Dwayne Soper 🇨🇦 (@DwayneSoper) May 1, 2021

After holding onto the championship for nearly a year, Nikita Koloff faced Lex Luger in a Steel Cage match at The Great American Bash, in which Luger defeated Koloff to become the new champion. A historical run had ended in Greensboro, N.C., in the same state it began for Koloff.

Following the run, Nikita Koloff became a face, leaving behind his evil Russian gimmick. In fact, he came close to winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair. He was embroiled in a feud with The Four Horseman along with Dusty Rhodes, JJ Dillon and Ole Anderson.

Nikita Koloff has now retired after hanging up his boots in 1992 due to an injury suffered in a match against Big Van Vader. Koloff has continued to make the odd appearance at wrestling shows and wrestling conventions over the years.

My brother and I got to meet Nikita Koloff today! Super kind guy and snapped a photo with us. pic.twitter.com/l6IlEkQ0Sc — CollectingWithCaleb (@CollectingWithC) May 16, 2021

