Which WWE Superstar does Daniel Cormier consider his "brother"?

Despite competing in a different sport, Daniel Cormier doesn't shy away from showcasing his love for WWE. As it turns out, his admiration for pro wrestling ran deeper because of a certain superstar.

DC's love for pro-wrestling was on full display during UFC 276 when he witnessed a walkout inspired by Shawn Michaels and during the main event when Israel Adesanya paid tribute to The Undertaker. However, his connections with certain superstars are more personal.

Speaking to Monster Energy on live Twitter Spaces Q&A, Cormier revealed that he has a close relationship with Julius Creed and considers him a sibling.

"So my brother, ‘my brother's’ not my actual brother. One of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a part of the Creed brothers in the WWE. They are the NXT champions, right? So they're the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do something. Do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work, but it's something that I really do want to do," said DC.

The UFC Legend moved up from being a fanboy to an official for the promotion. Not long ago, it was announced that he would be the guest referee for the Fight Put match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Daniel Cormier appeared on the recent WWE RAW episode

Although Extreme Rules is just around the corner, fans were able to see the UFC Hall of Famer in advance.

The recent episode of the red brand saw Rollins attack Bobby Lashley before calling out his rival. Riddle quickly answered the call, and the two superstars engaged in a heated argument.

Before things got out of hand, Daniel Cormier appeared on screen and advised the RAW Superstars to focus on their training and stop talking. After a staredown, The Visionary walked away from the ring.

