Dean Ambrose to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing chances of his comeback 

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) is still one of the most beloved stars among the WWE Universe. After wrapping up his run in the Stamford-based Promotion in 2019, the former Shield member has been working with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans once again got some nostalgic feelings when Seth Rollins mentioned the Shield in his promo with Cody Rhodes. The reference to the Shield even raises a major question among fans about whether there are any chances of Dean Ambrose making a WWE return at this year's Grandest Stage of All Time. Already is shaping as one of the greatest 'Mania's in recent times.

However, despite this, there is no chance of Dean Ambrose appearing at this year's Shows of the Shows. The former WWE star is already in a multi-year contract with AEW, and his deal is expected to expire in 2027.

As of writing, the company has announced an Undisputed Universal Championship match where Roman Reigns will defend against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare intends to finish his story this year. Further, the addition of the villainous Rock adds an extra layer of excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the landscape of the company has changed positively since Ambrose left, especially due to the regime of Triple H. Even back in 2019, the Stamford-based Promotion wanted the 38-year-old star to stay, but eventually, the former WWE Champion turned down their offer. This indeed boosts the chances of Ambrose once again making his comeback in WWE after his contract expires in 2027.

The King of the Kings has already pulled out the return of CM Punk last year which nobody expected ever to happen. So, this seemingly opens a small window for the arrival of Dean Ambrose also in the near future.

When did Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) extend his AEW contract?

After making an earth-shattering debut in 2019, Moxley signed a new deal with AEW in 2022, where Tony Khan, via a press release, confirmed that the former AEW World Champion is making a contract extension of five years with his company.

Further, the press release also confirmed that the AEW star's responsibilities will also expand as it will include mentoring and coaching fellow talent.

Overall, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming years because, in the world of professional wrestling, you can 'never say never.'