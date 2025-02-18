Dean Ambrose to return to WWE & retire 16-time champ, AEW star to debut? 3 ways Seth Rollins could retire from in-ring competition 

Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest names on the main roster. The Visionary qualified for the Elimination Chamber after prevailing over Finn Balor on this week's WWE RAW. While he is currently going strong, The Visionary is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

Rollins opened up on the same during a recent interview. The Architect shed light on his physical and mental health before revealing his post-retirement plans.

While Seth still has some years left in him, the following piece will explore three potential ways he could retire from in-ring competition:

#3. Dean Ambrose could return to retire Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) exited the Stamford-based promotion back in 2019. The former Shield memeber has now become one of the poster boys of AEW. Moxley is tied down to AEW till 2027.

However, with Triple H now in-charge of things, it may not come as a surprise if Moxley returns to WWE once his AEW contract ends. If that is indeed the case, The Lunatic Fringe could be a great choice to retire Seth Rollins, given the history between the duo.

The company could book Rollins in a feud against Moxley, leading to a dream match, the current AEW star could defeat the 16-time champ (one-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WWE Champion, two-time WWE Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion, and one-time NXT Champion) to retire him.

#2. Will Ospreay could retire The Visionary

While Ospreay is currently with AEW, he could be another name who could join the Stamford-based promotion once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires. If so, the high-flyer could have several dream matches in WWE. One such clash could be against The Visionary.

Fans have been speculating about a dream match between Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins ever since the duo engaged in a war of words online a few years ago. The creative team could have Seth engage in a money feud with Ospreay, which could end in The Aerial Assassin defeating The Architect to end his career.

#1. Seth Rollins could put over young talents

Another potential direction could see Seth Rollins take the John Cena/The Undertaker route and put over young talents before hanging up his boots for good. The Visionary could put over several names who are currently doing well in NXT such as Nathan Frazer, Oba Femi and more before he draws the curtains on his career.

A win over Rollins would establish these up-and-coming talents as legitimate stars. Moreover, this could be The Architect's way of giving back to the business.

