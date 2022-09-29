When CM Punk returned to WWE-based programming in 2019: What happened next?

CM Punk had one of the most controversial and heated walkouts from WWE in 2014. After nearly six years, he made a surprise return to the promotion in a different role. However, his comeback was short-lived due to specific reasons.

Punk didn't step inside a wrestling ring after his exit in 2014, but he did enter a different cage. That same year, he announced that he had signed with the UFC and fought twice inside the octagon in 2016 and again in 2018. His first match resulted in a loss, while the other was overturned to a No Contest.

After his underwhelming MMA stint, he returned to his past promotion in a unique capacity. In 2019, CM Punk signed with FOX and appeared on WWE Backstage in November as an analyst and special contributor. The program, which used to be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, also featured stars like Saraya (fka Paige), and Christian, among others.

Since he wasn't signed with the wrestling promotion, the former star was more critical when speaking about the product. However, the program's filming was suspended the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months later, FOX discontinued the studio show.

After his stint with the FOX-based program, he continued his wrestling career as an in-ring performer with AEW. However, his future in the company is reportedly not looking good after a real-life backstage altercation with fellow stars.

How did CM Punk react to WWE Backstage's suspension?

Although The Second City Saint doesn't have the best relationship with his former promotion, he enjoyed his time as part of WWE Backstage.

After Fox announced that they would suspend production of their program, the AEW star expressed his disappointment over the development but wished everybody well.

"Super bummed! I was supposed to see Lobster next week! Still not speaking to @RealPaigeWWE. We will all be back soon, stay safe everyone! @ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x," tweeted Punk.

Punk has captured the AEW World Championship twice since making his debut in August 2021. However, he is currently sidelined from active competition due to an injury.

Would you like to see CM Punk pick up more roles besides being an in-ring performer? Share your thoughts below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far