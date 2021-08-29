Details on Edge wanting to push boundaries for the 'Broodbath' on Seth Rollins

Gangrel recently revealed that Edge wanted to include red "blood" for his 'Broodbath' segment with Seth Rollins.

On the SmackDown episode before SummerSlam, fans witnessed a throwback to The Rated-R Superstar's time with The Brood faction. During the segment, Rollins stood inside the squared circle and got drenched with black liquid.

On a recent edition of the Fangin N Bangin podcast, Gangrel mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer had been working on this for two and a half months. Additionally, Edge told him how hard it was to get the 'Broodbath' approved in a PG setting, as WWE had denied his idea to drench Rollins with red liquid.

"He [Edge] told me he was working on it for two and a half months. He said, 'You don't know how hard it was to get the blood bath thing because of the PG situation.' He wanted the red blood. It really came down to, if it wasn't black, it wasn't happening. It wasn't an idea overnight for him. He planned it. It was a big deal for him," said Gangrel.

Gangrels Reaction To The "Broodbath" & Edge's Brood Themed Summerslam En... https://t.co/YUsa4XjjAU via @YouTube — GANGREL (@gangrel13) August 26, 2021

Gangrel also disclosed how the timing of Edge showcasing 'Broodesque' elements on SmackDown and SummerSlam inadvertently affected plans for his AEW appearance.

Edge is gunning for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins and Edge put on one of the best matches of SummerSlam 2021, as the latter emerged victoriously from their back-and-forth encounter.

On the SmackDown episode after SummerSlam, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he intended to win the Universal Championship. He has made two unsuccessful attempts for the Universal title this year. The first occurred at WrestleMania 37 in a triple threat contest against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

Months later, at Money in the Bank, he came up short in a one-on-one match against Reigns.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Seth Rollins also highlighted his desire to enter the Universal Championship picture.

"If I want to fight my way back to the Universal Championship, maybe I need to be a little more like you." 👀#SmackDown @WWERollins @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/9pLhi4Z4q3 — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021

Will the two superstars end up fighting each other in a singles rematch, or can they become Universal title contenders at the same time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

