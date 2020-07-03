Dexter Lumis is NXT's next breakout star (Opinion)

Dexter Lumis has turned a lot of heads recently with his unique gimmick.

The future seems to be bright for The Tortured Artist on NXT.

The Tortured Artist

Dexter Lumis has been making waves on the Black and Gold brand recently. The former Samuel Shaw was inserted into a rivalry with the Undisputed Era during Velveteen Dream's pursuit of the NXT Championship.

He recently defeated UE member Roderick Strong at NXT's night 1 of the two-part The Great American Bash program. Dexter Lumis has haunted Strong for the better part of the rivalry, with his creepy demeanor unsettling the usually confident Messiah Of The Backbreakers.

They took part in what was one of the best strap matches in recent memory and Dexter Lumis showed exactly why he belonged in the ring with one of the best in the business.

Usually, a methodical wrestling style isn't something a lot of fans look forward to in today's fast-paced environment, but Lumis seems to have changed the game. His unsettling character draws you in with every punch he lands and also with every sadistic hit he endures.

There hasn't been such a character in NXT probably since the Wyatt family was called up. Such dark gimmicks are usually a success if handled correctly, which NXT seems to be doing pretty well.

It's not like his move-set comprises only of punches and sleeper holds. Lumis has a wide array of moves especially a very effective Spinebuster. With further development and experience, he could become a major player on WWE's most exciting brand. His style of story-telling fits the bill perfectly for WWE's wrestling preferences. Dexter Lumis also has a great look, which bodes well for the company's glittery presentation.

WWE legend and NXT trainer Shawn Michaels was full of praise for the Superstar and touted him to be one of the three superstars who could take NXT to the next level.

Even Road Dogg, who works closely with the Black and Gold brand, heaped praises on Dexter Lumis for his character-driven work. You can check his full opinion here.

In an era where only in-ring capability is not enough (especially in WWE), Dexter Lumis brings something new to the table. He doesn't talk at all and uses his background as a cartoonist to deliver his messages.

Many Superstars have lost support from the crowds due to WWE's scripted promos or lackluster skills of their own. Dexter Lumis, however, might have found a way to circumvent that. His portrayal as a Tortured Artist could bolster his career to the next level. While his gimmick may not be for everyone, his recent booking suggests that the company has a lot of faith in him. Let's hope he can realize his full potential in the WWE.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.