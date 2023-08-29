Did 24-year-old star’s RAW appearance take WWE one step closer to blockbuster feud? Analyzing the possibility

WWE dropped a subtle tease for a blockbuster feud on RAW this week. Triple H had a top star from NXT show up on the red brand. The person being talked about is none other than NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The 24-year-old star was in the crowd at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee for RAW this week. Stratton brought the NXT Women’s Championship belt with her as some sort of foreshadowing for a highly-anticipated title program with Becky Lynch.

Tiffany Stratton’s RAW appearance comes just a week after namedropping Becky Lynch on NXT. The Buff Barbie said she’ll be a better NXT Women’s Champion than Becky Lynch. The Man corrected her by saying she hadn’t won the title yet.

The NXT star addressed her mistake during a backstage interview. She also took the opportunity to fire shots at Becky Lynch, planting the seeds for a program with the former RAW Women’s Champion.

Stratton is currently awaiting her next opponent. The new number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship will be determined in a Fatal Four Way match between Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and Blair Davenport this Tuesday.

Becky Lynch to confront Tiffany Stratton on WWE NXT?

The Man defeated Zoey Stark in a grueling Falls Count Anywhere match on WWE RAW this week. The Man will next face Trish Stratus inside a steel cage at WWE Payback 2023.

After Becky Lynch finishes up her feud with Trish Stratus, she could show up on NXT to confront Tiffany Stratton. The champion is likely to retain her title over her next opponent in order to set up a feud with Big Time Becks.

It remains to be seen whether Lynch will face Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

