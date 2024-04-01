Did 25-time WWE champion subtly confirm a surprise return at WrestleMania XL to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns and The Rock are currently involved in one of the most engrossing storylines in WWE, involving Cody Rhodes. There has been a whirlpool of speculation that 25-time WWE champion John Cena could make a surprise return at WrestleMania XL and confront both members of The Bloodline.

The speculation arose when Cena recently posted two images on Instagram without any interpretation. While the first image showcased a picture of a rock with a sunglass on it, the other image was of Roman Reigns.

Besides, there have also been rumors making the rounds that The Cenation Leader could be involved in The Rock's storyline at WrestleMania XL after The Great One was spotted fighting Cody Rhodes against the backdrop of a production truck with John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's images.

Therefore, Cena's recent social media activity added fuel to the ongoing rumors and speculations. However, the 16-time world champion did not confirm his appearance at The Show of Shows, as his Instagram post is not necessarily linked with WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, the 46-year-old makes ambiguous posts on Instagram, often touching on trending topics. The Rock's UFL kicked off its inaugural season two days ago and Roman Reigns' documentary was also released recently. Therefore, John Cena's Instagram post could be a subtle reference to those.

Hence, John Cena did not hint at his WrestleMania 40 appearance. However, the prospect of him showing up at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia is quite good.

Could WWE showcase an angle between John Cena, Roman Reigns, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns and The Rock have quite a history with John Cena in WWE. With both superstars currently involved in one of the most epic storylines with Cody Rhodes, the company could add yet another layer to it.

The Stamford-based promotion could involve The Doctor of Thuganomics in this storyline in some capacity at WrestleMania 40. The speculation arose after WrestleVotes reported that Rhodes and The Final Boss brawling in the parking lot, against the backdrop of a production truck with images of John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, was done on purpose.

The source hinted that WWE could be cooking something involving all these superstars at The Showcase of the Immortals. It is also noteworthy that all the superstars have a history with each other and hence the prospect of Cena's involvement looks plausible.

