Did 25-year-old star subtly mock Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on NXT? What you might have missed

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been the top act on WWE television for the past two years. The Tribal Chief has been a consistent performer for so long, and that has eventually resulted in potential threats from other superstars, including a top prospect on NXT.

The star in question is none other than Bron Breakker. He might just have subtly mocked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the September 26, 2023, episode of NXT. The 25-year-old showed up in an all-black outfit and red shoes, which is similar to Reigns’ SmackDown gear, for his segment with Happy Corbin.

Breakker confronted Corbin following his win over Josh Briggs. The two had a promo battle that turned into a brawl. The fight took both superstars from the ring to the parking lot, then all the way to Shawn Michaels’ office, which Breakker destroyed with a spear to his NXT No Mercy opponent.

The former NXT Champion had first teased a feud with Roman Reigns on the Heatwave special edition of NXT on August 22, 2023. Breakker showed up at the event in a ‘Best Spear in the Business’ branded tank top.

It is still unknown if Bron Breakker will move to the main roster after NXT No Mercy. The powerhouse already had his RAW in-ring debut when he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the March 7, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker to cross paths at Survivor Series? Exploring why it must happen

Roman Reigns is potentially set to return on the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he is expected to kick off his build to Crown Jewel 2023. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s last televised appearance transpired on the August 11 episode of the blue brand.

WWE should notably hold off a probable Reigns-Breakker meeting until the Survivor Series 2023. The two stars can potentially meet each other for the first time in a backstage segment at the November 25th Premium Live Event, sowing the seeds for a future matchup.

Hypothetically, Breakker would interrupt Reigns to give him ‘advice’ on how to execute a proper Spear, pointing to his ‘Best Spear in the Business’ tank top. Reigns would then appear to laugh at the rookie's advice in typical Tribal Chief fashion.

