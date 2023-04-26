Did 35-year-old  former Women's Champion almost re-sign with WWE? Details on why the contract fell through

WWE has a controversial past when it comes to pro wrestlers re-signing with the company. More often than not, these stars sign an updated contract, but sometimes negotiations fall through.

As most fans are aware, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of RAW while being under contract with WWE.

As per reports by Ringside News, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) held out on signing a new contract for additional terms, and as a result, her tag team partner Naomi (Trinity Fatu) held out on signing the contract as well. However, Naomi was ready to sign the contract but only held out because Sasha Banks’ did the same.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together, but Naomi almost came back. We are told that things changed when 'Sasha then held out for more terms.' This caused Naomi to hold out with Sasha." [H/T Ringside News]

Mercedes Mone is currently working with NJPW, but Trinity Fatu hasn’t signed with any other promotion as of now. It’s unknown what her further plans are, but she has been seen backstage at GCW and ROH.

When did Sasha Banks and Naomi leave WWE?

Back in May last year, both superstars walked out right before their match on Raw. As they walked out, the company vacated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions held by the duo at the time. However, some reports claimed that they placed the titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk before walking out.

As the probe went on, other reports claimed that both former superstars walked out of the company over creative differences and their booking as the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Finally, it’s also been reported that Sasha Banks possibly wanted to negotiate her salary to match the numbers of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and of course, the company wasn’t keen on doing that.

Even though Naomi (Trinity Fatu) isn’t actively working with any promotion, Mercedes Mone shocked the world by joining NJPW. The CEO challenged the champion as soon as she made her debut.

“I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make some more. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m the standard, the conversation, the blueprint and the CEO of this women’s division. So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b—tch."

Mone is focused on progressing her career as a pro wrestler. A return to WWE may not be on the cards for her any time soon. But you can never predict what will happen in the wrestling world.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes