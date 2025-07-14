Did Becky Lynch adopt Seth Rollins' moniker after WWE Evolution?

Becky Lynch retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution after an incredible match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. It was arguably one of the best matches on the card. However, what happened after the match raised a lot of eyebrows. The Man delivered a vociferous promo backstage where she referred to herself as "Becky Freakin' Lynch."
It sparked discussions among fans, with some believing she was adopting her husband, Seth Rollins' well-known "Seth Freakin' Rollins" moniker. However, that was not the case. Lynch's usage of that word was not the adoption of Rollins' moniker. The context and intent behind her statement clarify that she had a different intent.
Becky Lynch's backstage promo was a response to fans labeling her "Becky Hogan." A lot of fans believe she has become overpushed and always revolves around championships, similar to Hulk Hogan in his prime. As a result, Lynch took shots at those fans and said, "I ain't Becky Hogan, I'm Becky Freakin' Lynch."
The usage of that phrase was to assert her unique identity and legacy as a trailblazer in the women's division. Big Time Becks disregarded fans' criticism and the comparisons they made. Besides, the term "Freakin" is not exclusive to Seth Rollins in wrestling culture. It has become a common jargon in wrestling promos, used to add emphasis or flair.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Did Becky Lynch shed light on Seth Rollins' injury?
Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE hasn't provided any official statement, and there have been no reports on the severity of the injury. Fans have been wondering whether Becky Lynch has provided any update.
However, Big Time Becks hasn't made any public comments on Rollins' injury yet. The 38-year-old seemingly preferred to stay silent on this topic for now, as it happens to be a precarious situation. Becky Lynch competed at WWE Evolution this Sunday, and Seth Rollins was said to be backstage.
The Visionary was there for his wife despite being in a knee brace and crutches. During the Evolution post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Rollins was determined not to miss Lynch’s Triple Threat Match, indicating their mutual support and love for each other.
The former World Heavyweight Champion will have an MRI on July 14 to assess the severity of the injury he sustained. There is a chance that Big Time Becks will break her silence on this unfortunate situation once things get cleared following the medical assessment.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!