Did Bray Wyatt's "Wyatt Family" have honorary members? Remembering the unique storylines

Bray Wyatt's faction, The Wyatt Family, began as a three-member group and later welcomed Braun Strowman, aka The Black Sheep before they officially broke up. However, the group had also included other honorary members in the past.

The dark-themed faction consisted of Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper (AKA Brodie Lee). In 2015, Braun Strowman joined The Wyatts after they reformed. However, they also welcomed two other notable honorary members, Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson).

Their first honorary member was Daniel Bryan, whose stay did not last very long. In December 2013, The Eater of Worlds began pressuring Bryan to join them, but the latter always refused. That all changed in the final RAW episode of that year when Daniel finally agreed to join after getting attacked by Harper and Rowan. However, the current AEW star struck The Wyatt Family the following month and ended his ties with the group.

In November 2016, Randy Orton aligned himself with the group. During his stay, he even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Cracks in the group began after The Viper's tension with Luke. Orton officially broke away in February 2017 after burning the group's compound. A match between Bray and Randy occurred at WrestleMania 33, where the latter won.

The Wyatt Family disbanded in 2017 after Bray was separated as part of the WWE Draft. Rowan and Harper briefly teamed together but began facing each other in May to end the group officially.

Which top WWE Superstar wanted to align himself with Bray Wyatt?

The Wyatt Family, with their honorary members

The Wyatt Family captured the attention of many due to their uniqueness and intensity. As it turns out, AJ Styles grew interested in the group even when he was in Japan.

While talking about Bray Wyatt, The Phenomenal One praised the creativity of The Eater of Worlds. Styles stated that due to how the former Universal Champion portrayed his character, he wanted to join the group even if he was still in Japan at the time.

Which other stars were initially pitched to join the Wyatt Family?

The Wyatt Family began forming in FCW/NXT in 2012. While Rowan and Harper have always been part of the group, it was recently learned that former superstars Summer Rae and Viktor of The Ascension.

Unfortunately, Erick and Braun are the only members of The Wyatt Family left, as Brodie and Bray passed away. The faction will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most memorable ones in wrestling history.