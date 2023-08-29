WWE: Bray Wyatt's connection to Summer Rae explored [Video]

Summer Rae was just one of the former and current superstars who paid tribute after Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. Although both stars had no interactions on-screen, their similar path to WWE's main roster caused them to have some connections.

The Eater of Worlds began his career in WWE as Husky Harris in FCW. He later debuted in the main roster as part of The Nexus but returned to Florida in 2011. A year later, he debuted the now-iconic Bray Wyatt character. As it turns out, Summer Rae was one of the people who saw how this character came about.

Summer and Bray's connection began in Florida Championship Wrestling. A video showed that Rae joined Wyatt when he was doing a practice promo for his character.

Summer was released from his contract in 2017 but returned in a one-off appearance at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Bray was also released from the company in 2021 but returned the following year.

What other connection did Bray Wyatt and Summer Rae have in FCW?

The members of The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family comprises the titular star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard), Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), and Braun Strowman. However, another video revealed the 39-year-old star was almost involved with them on-screen.

A clip showcased Bray Wyatt sitting on his iconic rocking chair surrounded by his Wyatt Family members, Brodie and Erick. Interestingly, they were also joined by Summer and former superstar Viktor of The Ascension.

What did Summer Rae say after Bray Wyatt's untimely passing?

The former Universal Champion played an essential role in many people's lives. If not a superstar, he was a friend, son, father, fiance, and much more. As per Rae, he also played an essential role in her life.

Summer tweeted that Bray was a mentor to her. He recommended her materials to take inspiration from and intensely believed in her. The former superstar also suggested that Wyatt was a creative wrestler and a good person:

"In FCW Windham gave me a list of movies & documentaries to watch & pitch from. He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ❤️💔 So smart.This is so sad."

Bray's untimely passing has shocked the wrestling world. Still, his impact and legacy in the industry will continue.

