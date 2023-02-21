Did Brock Lesnar ruin his mega WWE WrestleMania 39 match? Actions vs Bobby Lashley turn unfavorable 

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley in the Elimination Chamber event was supposed to be the third and final fight in their trilogy. The bout ended on a controversial note, and it looks like this might affect The Beast's match for WrestleMania 39.

Omos recently hinted on this week's episode of RAW that he is going to be the new challenger for The Beast heading into WrestleMania 39. If Brock Lesnar hadn't delivered a low blow to Lashley, the former was supposed to be the one facing Bray Wyatt at 'Mania, who issued a challenge to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Reactions from fans also showcased that a feud between Lesnar and Omos is something they're not interested in seeing.

While most fans may not be the biggest fans of this decision, recent reports have stated that an Omos vs. Lesnar and a Wyatt vs. Lashley match will take place for the April premium live event.

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar will indeed show up on next week's episode of WWE RAW to make the WrestleMania 39 match official. Meanwhile, it looks like Lashley and Wyatt might still get to face each other on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is also not a match rumored to take place at WrestleMania 39

The end of Brock and Bobby's match at Elimination Chamber got fans wondering if their feud would continue on until WrestleMania 39. However, some fans were more eager to see The Beast engage with another superstar for the first time.

A feud between Gunther and Brock has been heavily teased. The rumors definitely ignited after The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate faced each other during the Royal Rumble event. Although no exchanges was made between the two stars, it still got multiple fans excited about the possibility.

Previous reports have hinted that the current Intercontinental Champion is en route to face Brock at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, based on recent events, The Ring General may not be the next challenger after all.

"As reported before cant remember who by. Brock vs Gunther is now the working plan for Mania. Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend. Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title." via Xero News

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see for upcoming shows if anything is confirmed regarding Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 status.

