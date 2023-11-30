Did CM Punk cut an unscripted promo on WWE RAW? Exploring the reality

CM Punk's appearance has ensured that the November 27, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW will go down in the history books as one of WWE's most monumental shows. The "Cult of Personality" theme song was played on WWE television for the first time in nearly a decade.

Punk made his first appearance on the red brand ever since returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. He delivered a passionate promo in front of a sold-out arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

His five-minute promo was enough to light a fire within everybody as he addressed a lot of things. The Straight Edge Superstar talked about himself and his time away from the company and told fans why he had returned, drawing the crowd in with his speech.

As per Fightful Select, CM Punk's promo on RAW was unscripted, as there was no producer for it. He was given the freedom to speak his heart out on the show. However, the title of the show was listed internally as "Hell Frozen Over."

Punk was given the opportunity to express himself at ease, as it was his first RAW appearance in nearly 10 years. As a result, many fans were able to relate to his words.

Is WWE planning to keep CM Punk brand-specific?

Punk is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt, and thousands of fans are welcoming him back to the company that made him a star. His WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 drew unfathomable numbers and shattered several records.

Moreover, Monday Night RAW's viewership this week spiked with the return of The Second City Saint. The show drew 1,884,000 viewers, which was a 30% jump from last week's RAW.

WWE has decided not to make him brand-specific, as his popularity has been unparalleled. CM Punk has been listed as a "free agent" on WWE's internal roster, per PWInsider.

It was perceptible, as the company wants to feature him on both brands, considering the molten-hot state he is in. Punk implicitly referenced Paul Heyman in his promo, which might lead him to SmackDown.

Punk and Heyman might have a confrontation on the show in some capacity. Moreover, WWE reportedly has plans for a feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at some point, which could be possible with his free-agent status.

