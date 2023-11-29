CM Punk's WWE return hits a major milestone

The multi-time World Champion CM Punk's return to WWE has now hit a significant milestone.

In what is considered one of the most surprising comebacks in the history of pro wrestling, The Best in the World made his way into World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series 2023 after almost a decade.

The WWE Universe gave the 45-year-old a thunderous pop following the victory of the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins over Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre.

The current World Heavyweight Champion was not pleased with Punk's return, as Seth Rollins didn't shy away from expressing his frustration during the show in Chicago.

The Visionary also asserted on the November 27, 2023, episode of RAW that he was not going to waste his time on the former AEW World Champion and called him a "hypocrite."

During the same edition of Monday Night RAW, The Straight Edge Superstar cut a short promo in the main event in nearly ten years, stating he has changed and has returned "home."

Wrestlenomics on Twitter (X) shared the WWE YouTube channel featuring CM Punk's segment on RAW, which has now surpassed 2,000,000 views.

CM Punk should have confronted Seth Rollins, according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that there should have been a face-off between The Visionary and The Best in the World on this week's RAW.

The wrestling veteran's suggestion came from a place wherein Seth Rollins flipped the bird on the returning star at Survivor Series WarGames, followed by his shot at Punk on the Red brand show.

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the 45-year-old star should have cut short Rollins' promo and confronted him for calling a "hypocrite."

"Here's where they missed the boat, and again bro, if Seth Rollins is gonna call CM Punk a hypocrite in the middle of the ring, then CM Punk needs to come out. That's the problem, bro. If you're gonna go there, then the dude needs to come out," Russo said.

It remains to be seen if WWE has plans for a potential feud between Seth Rollins and Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship moving ahead.

