Did CM Punk get backstage heat for firing shots at Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW? The truth revealed

CM Punk cut a promo on RAW on Netflix this past Monday. Among other things, he took a shot at WWE legend Hulk Hogan while speaking to backstage reporter Jackie Redmond.

The Best in the World said that if Hogan entered the Royal Rumble Match on February 1, Punk would eliminate him and end Hulkamania "once and for all." This blunt statement surprised many, and WWE fans wondered whether the RAW superstar got any heat backstage.

However, this was not the case. According to a report from Fightful Select, this CM Punk line on Hulk Hogan was unscripted, but it didn't create any heat for The Best in the World backstage, and people treated it humorously.

Trending

This doesn't mean that there is no heat between Punk and Hogan. The latter recently revealed that the RAW superstar doesn't like him.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

And with that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Hulk Hogan will show up at the Rumble Match on February 1. The WWE legend appeared at the RAW premiere on Netflix a couple of weeks ago and was booed by the LA crowd at Intuit Dome.

CM Punk says he will win the Royal Rumble Match

During his promo on RAW and the backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, CM Punk didn't refer only to Hulk Hogan. He also talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble Match and was confident he would win.

"My name is CM Punk, and I am settling scores, and I am cashing in debts, and I'm calling in a favor or two if I need to. And at the end of the night, 29 other men are gone. Night, night, and one man will get his hand raised, one name, three syllables, C - M - Punk," he said. [H/T Collider.com]

Whether he will win the Battle Royale remains to be seen, as he will face tough competition since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre, among others, have declared for the match, seeking a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback