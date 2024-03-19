Did Cody Rhodes break the rules without WWE's knowledge during his promo on RAW? What we know based on recent report

Cody Rhodes delivered a fiery promo on this week's WWE RAW in response to The Rock's insults last week on SmackDown. The promo both men delivered was personal and possibly even a bit more mature for some audiences. However, it seems like they both got a pass to keep the intensity of their feud.

Last week on SmackDown, the show opened with The Rock Concert, targeted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' family, and insulted their characters and fans. On the March 18, 2024, episode of RAW, The American Nightmare replied with the same intense promo and even used a similar language as Dwayne Johnson. This was certainly a bold move, not only as a response to The Great One but also due to the possible restrictions from the network itself.

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has exempted Cody Rhodes from swearing on television to give a more appropriate response to The Rock. With this in mind, The American Nightmare did not get in trouble with his promo this week on RAW.

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull has also addressed that the network may have problems with the language he uses on SmackDown, but he pays no mind as he would rather be his true self.

Did The Rock already get inside Cody Rhodes' head?

The Rock last week on SmackDown

Although The American Nightmare was set to only focus on Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL, Dwayne Johnson's presence complicated things. Now, Cody also has to worry about the Hollywood star, and the pressure might already be seen.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Rhodes' recent promo on RAW could indicate that The Rock had already got into his opponent's mind. The former WWE writer noted that even if Cody is set to face Roman at 'Mania, it seems he has already forgotten about Reigns despite waiting a year for a rematch.

Will The Rock and Cody Rhodes face again in WWE before WrestleMania XL?

Although Dwayne Johnson's SmackDowna appearances ended last week, he would still have one more appearance on WWE's weekly shows before The Grandest Stage of Them All. As per The Brahma Bull, he will be present on the April 1, 2024, episode of RAW, the final Monday show before WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to see what else Cody Rhodes has in store for The Bloodline before their showdown at WrestleMania.

Poll : Which segment did you like better? Cody Rhodes The Rock 0 votes View Discussion