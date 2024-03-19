The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes: Who cooked better on the mic?

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has really become all about The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes rather than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. In fact, many fans seem to harbor the opinion that The Tribal Chief is not even relevant anymore. Sure, Paul Heyman continues to try making Reigns relevant by making deals with The American Nightmare on WWE RAW, but The Brahma Bull lives rent-free in Rhodes' mind.

Ever since Rock's return to the ring, he has been cutting fiery promos. He has embraced his heel persona, and cut promos that have pinched the skin of every Cody Rhodes fan. It's at a point where when The Great One picks up the mic, fans just know someone is getting humiliated and ripped to shreds. On last week's SmackDown, Rock ripped into The American Nightmare for crying on WWE RAW and even addressed 'Mama Rhodes' directly to let her know he would beat her son like a dog and hand over the blood-stained belt to her. Did the crowd react? Yes.

On the latest episode of RAW, The American Nightmare got a bigger reaction from the crowd as he called out The Great One for being a "whiny b**ch." He called out TKO for being enablers and even addressed Rock's mother. Even though Rock and Rhodes did fiery promos, it seems that Rhodes came out on top in terms of fan reactions.

In the current era of WWE, fans love the good guys, they support the good guys, and want the good guys to win. Of course, fans love the bad guys too, but not the ones who want to desperately insert themselves in an already established storyline between the biggest heel and babyface of the current era. The Rock's song about Rhodes seemed a repetition of what he told The American Nightmare on another SmackDown episode.

However, Rhodes showed very different sides of himself on the two consecutive episodes of WWE RAW. Fans love diversity! They love the different types of promos and don't want to walk into a show knowing the type of promo the superstar is going to cut. This time, fans are smelling what Cody Rhodes is cooking!

Paul Heyman made a deal with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare was just done ripping into The Rock by referring to him as Roman Reigns' "side-chick" when The Wiseman came out to the arena. He got a mixed reaction from the crowd, but received quite a bit of respect from Rhodes for being a Hall of Famer.

As per Heyman, he had a message from Roman Reigns. If Cody Rhodes gives his word to show up alone on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns will also show up by himself to go face-to-face with The American Nightmare without any other Bloodline member in presence. Well, Paul Heyman will be there but he isn't a physical threat.

Cody Rhodes agreed to the deal and even shook hands on it. Now, the question remains: Is Roman Reigns a man of his word? Fans will only be able to find out on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.