Did Cody Rhodes leave AEW because of Tony Khan's antics? Reason for exit explored

Cody Rhodes created shockwaves in the pro wrestling world when he left All Elite Wrestling and made his astounding return to WWE in 2022. It came as a bolt from the blue, as Rhodes was the Executive Vice President of AEW.

Following his shocking departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, some fans have held onto the prejudice that The American Nightmare might have left the company because of Tony Khan's antics.

Needless to say, the AEW President has always been infamous for his inflammatory remarks that often grab headlines. However, according to Cody Rhodes, his AEW departure had nothing to do with Tony Khan's antics.

The 38-year-old left the promotion because he wanted to return to the place where his late father, Dusty Rhodes, left behind his legacy. He wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and carry that legacy forward in the same promotion.

Moreover, Cody revealed in his documentary that the byproduct of leaving AEW was the opportunity to go for the biggest dream he ever had. The Prodigal Son returned to WWE with a vision to fulfill his father's unfulfilled dream.

He wants to capture the prestigious WWE Championship, a title that his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, could never win. This was the dream that pushed The American Nightmare to leave AEW and return to WWE.

Is Cody Rhodes on bad terms with Tony Khan?

Cody Rhodes is one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling, along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan himself. He had quite an incredible time in the young promotion and produced several memorable matches and segments.

However, when his AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, Rhodes decided not to continue with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The American Nightmare had a far greater vision, which could have only been possible in WWE.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes left AEW on good terms, as he did not have any animosity with Tony Khan or any wrestlers. He even mentioned it in his documentary, saying that he did not leave due to money or because of any other talents.

This implies that the 38-year-old had a good relationship with all the personalities in the Jacksonville-based promotion. There is seemingly no antagonism between The American Nightmare and All Elite Wrestling.