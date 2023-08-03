Cody Rhodes' homecoming in WWE was one of the most groundbreaking moments in pro wrestling. The man who played a pivotal role in bringing Cody back to the company is WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. The 77-year-old flew all the way to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet The American Nightmare and have a conversation with him.

However, Mr. McMahon did not travel alone on that flight to Atlanta to meet The Prodigal Son. He took along with him WWE's top executives, Bruce Prichard and Billy Kidman. In the recently released documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Prichard narrated the incident that later turned out to be a monumental moment in WWE.

Bruce Prichard revealed that as soon as the news of Cody's AEW contract expiring came to light, there were rumblings within WWE backstage. The WWE executive said that he confirmed this news with a few close friends, and the very next day, they left for Atlanta.

"And Billy, Vince and I were on the plane the very next day to meet Cody in person at Atlanta, GA," Bruce Prichard said in the documentary.

Thus, it paved the way for the return of The Prodigal Son in WWE, a place where his late father, Dusty Rhodes, solidified his legacy. The WWE Universe witnessed this iconic moment at WrestleMania 38.

Triple H reveals why Cody Rhodes came back to WWE

Triple H comments on Cody's return to WWE!

The documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes depicted the journey of a young boy who lived under his father's shadow to become one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. In the chronicle, Triple H sheds light on why Cody returned to WWE after his successful run in All Elite Wrestling.

The Game stated that Cody Rhodes did not grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a "secondary promotion." Triple H said Cody had a lifelong dream to become the WWE Champion in the same company where his father, Dusty Rhodes, ended his legendary career.

The WWE CCO also pointed out that Cody Rhodes always dreamed of carrying the legacy of his legendary father and fulfilling Dusty's dream by winning the WWE Championship. He called it the primary reason behind The American Nightmare returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

Cody also elucidated in his documentary that he left AEW to fulfill the biggest dream of his life, which he had always envisaged growing up. The dream is to win the one title that his father never won and carry the legacy of The American Dream.

