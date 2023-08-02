Did Vince McMahon predict Cody Rhodes would be a huge star in WWE? Remembering Dusty Rhodes' words

Cody Rhodes' latest documentary unraveled some little-known details about the star's life, which surprised fans. In the factual film, Rhodes shed light on how he met WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon for the first time. The American Nightmare narrated the incident that took place during Dusty Rhodes' WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In 2007, it was a monumental moment for the Rhodes family as WWE honored the legendary career of Dusty Rhodes by inducting him into the prestigious Hall of Fame. To make the occasion more memorable, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, reflecting on the life of his father and his unmatched contributions to the business.

The speech was so sublime and awe-inspiring that it moved Vince McMahon and the people backstage. Hence, the WWE Executive Chairman wanted to meet young Cody and told Bruce Prichard to bring him. Following the event, Prichard approached WWE legend Dusty Rhodes and spoke to him about his son.

In Cody's documentary, Dusty reflected on his son's speech and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the same. The American Dream mentioned how the WWE Executive Chairman said, "This kid is going to be huge," referring to Cody in a backstage chat with Prichard after the ceremony.

It looks like Vince McMahon already saw the spark in The Prodigal Son when the latter was just 21. McMahon's prophecy finally came true after so many years, as Cody Rhodes has become one of the most venerated names in the world of pro wrestling.

The American Nightmare followed in his father's footsteps to become one of the biggest stars in WWE.

Cody Rhodes' speech in the 2007 Hall of Fame heralded the journey of a star

Cody making his entrance on WWE RAW

Dusty Rhodes' 2007 Hall of Fame induction ceremony was one of the most remarkable moments for the WWE legend. However, in the shadow of The American Dream grew The American Nightmare.

During the event, as mentioned above, Cody Rhodes gave an emotional speech where he verbally penned the life of Dusty Rhodes, drawing a vivid picture in the fans' minds. The speech was so eloquent that it evoked emotions and moved everyone in attendance.

Bruce Prichard was out of words, and Vince McMahon was very impressed by the magnificence of the speech by Dusty's youngest son. At that moment, Cody Rhodes captured the attention of the WWE higher-ups, and soon he was called up to the main roster as a WWE Superstar.

The event began the journey of a young boy who remained under his father's shadow to become one of the most exalted names in the business, proving McMahon right.

