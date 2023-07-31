Will 40-year-old star help Cody Rhodes against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's final chapter will be penned at SummerSlam when they clash with each other in their third bout. On the July 17 episode of RAW, the Beast Incarnate returned and wreaked havoc when he obliterated Rhodes in his hometown in front of his family.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, might have any involvement in the storyline. However, the 40-year-old won't be returning to WWE, and fans shouldn't expect such an implausible event. Brandi recently revealed that she has already wrapped up her wrestling career.

She elucidated that she is done with wrestling and is now focusing on other aspects of her life. Moreover, Brand Rhodes returning and injecting herself into the storyline won't make any sense either, as the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is centered around each other.

The two superstars are on the verge of tearing each other apart as they battle for the third time. While The American Nightmare will look to conquer Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate will intend to put an end to Cody Rhodes once and for all at SummerSlam.

Whatever the case, the match will surely keep the fans on the edge of their seats. It can unravel unimaginable things at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after SummerSlam?

Cody Rhodes during a promo segment

Cody's rivalry with Lesnar is likely to see its last chapter at SummerSlam as they face each other for the third time. The American Nightmare is likely to embark on a new journey after the August 5 PLE. While there are multiple possibilities, Rhodes can likely go for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Prodigal Son elucidated that he will come for the Championship once he is done with Brock Lesnar. Therefore, he could head in this direction after SummerSlam and get involved in a feud with the World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is also a good possibility that he could be involved in a program with the reportedly returning Bray Wyatt.

There have been rumors lately that Wyatt can return to SummerSlam and hunt down Rhodes as his first victim. Therefore, WWE might look to book the two of them in a program after the August spectacle. Needless to say, it could give rise to some spectacular moments on the main roster.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see where Rhodes' storyline will head after The Biggest Party of The Summer. The rumors state that WWE is planning a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Therefore, the company will make sure to inject the Prodigal Son into high-caliber feuds ahead of the Philadelphia extravaganza.

What are your predictions for Rhodes vs. Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below!