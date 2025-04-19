Did a current WWE star accidentally reveal that Donald Trump is attending WrestleMania 41? What we know

The long-awaited WWE WrestleMania 41 event is only a few hours away, with many high-profile names expected to appear. One of the names rumored to appear is the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, but that may not be the case.

WWE WrestleMania 41 has a stacked match card with several championships on the line and high-stakes matches. However, fans also look out for the appearances of different celebrities, even politicians, during The Show of Shows. Recently, many thought Pat McAfee had dropped a hint that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, would appear at the premium live event, but that may not be true.

Before this week's SmackDown, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung posted a photo of the President being awarded the Samoan Ula Fala. This was referenced during the recent Pat McAfee Show, where the titular WWE star stated that the "Tribal Commander-in-Chief" has the Ula Fala in Washington, and it's on a plane on the way to Las Vegas. While many thought this meant Donald Trump was en route to WrestleMania, it simply meant that the iconic red necklace was on the plane.

The WWE Hall of Famer has appeared in the Stamford-based promotion several times in the past and has a personal and professional relationship with the McMahons. Triple H even recently praised the 45th and 47th Presidents of the United States.

Which celebrity is Cody Rhodes eyeing at WWE WrestleMania 41?

One mainstream star confirmed for The Show of Shows is award-winning rapper Travis Scott, who was one of the names who attacked Cody Rhodes along with John Cena and The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, The American Nightmare may have something waiting for the musician.

In an interview with ESPN's First Take, the Undisputed WWE Champion praised Scott's musical talents and revealed he bought some of his shoes. Despite this, the Undisputed Champion is ready to give Travis his "receipt" for his actions at last month's Chamber.

"Travis Scott, for as talented as he is, and he's an incredibly talented guy. I even bought his kicks, I got a pair for Liberty as well. Travis Scott, kind of s*cks. [He] kind of s*cks. He's coming to WrestleMania, which Triple H announced he was coming to WrestleMania, I'll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt," Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see which names will be present for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

