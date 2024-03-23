Did Dominik Mysterio quit The Judgment Day after his actions on WWE SmackDown?

A shocking turn of events took place on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown when Dominik Mysterio made his presence felt on the blue brand. The 26-year-old made his appearance out of nowhere and cost Rey Mysterio his match against Santos Escobar.

He helped Escobar secure a huge victory over the legendary luchador, leaving the WWE Universe baffled. The unexpected drama that unfolded on SmackDown gave rise to huge speculation about Dominik leaving the Judgment Day and joining the Legado Del Fantasma in their battle against the Latino World Order.

The speculation stands on the fact that Dirty Dom and Escobar have a mutual foe whom they despise. Moreover, the buzz and rumors caught fire when Rhea Ripley posted a confused emoji following her Latino Heat's unanticipated actions on SmackDown.

However, the answer is simply no. Dominik Mysterio has not quit the Judgment Day, as he cleared the air in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton. It was revealed that Dominik's actions were based on the fact that he and Santos Escobar have a mutual hatred for Rey Mysterio, which compelled him to join sides with The Emperor of Lucha Libre.

Besides, Dirty Dom justified his actions, stating that The Judgment Day runs both RAW and SmackDown, and hence he implied that it was just a glimpse of it. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old costing his father the match on SmackDown was quite a shocker for fans.

Is WWE cooking a WrestleMania XL feud for Dominik Mysterio?

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and Dominik Mysterio's direction for the biggest night of the year is still up in the air. However, it looks like WWE has been silently cooking his feud for the Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day member has been involved in several backstage segments with Andrade on Monday Night RAW. It drops a potential hint that the Stamford-based promotion has something in store for both superstars, with WrestleMania XL just two weeks away.

While Dominik Mysterio and Andrade seem to be on the same page as of now, there's a possibility that the two will turn against each other in the upcoming episodes of RAW. This could lead to their first-ever clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen what WWE is cooking between the two superstars and if it paves the way for a huge one-on-one match at WrestleMania XL.

