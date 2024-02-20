Did Drew McIntyre conclude 3-year long rivalry on WWE RAW? Exploring the likelihood

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre surprised the world by pinning Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, The Scottish Warrior collided with Rhodes in a kickoff match of tonight's Monday Night RAW. The match delivered a high-class performance, and even many fans marked it as a Premium Live Event quality match. However, the match ended up with the distraction from The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, who, upon their unexpected arrival, attacked The American Nightmare.

Just after The Enforcer delivered a Samoan Spike on Rhodes, in a similar way to what he did at WrestleMania 39, The Scottish Warrior nailed a Claymore kick and pinned Dusty's son to emerge as a victor. The surprise ending of the match led many fans to believe that this might conclude the long-standing rivalry between the Samoan faction and McIntyre.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Drew McIntyre is currently cosplaying the role of a villainous character. As a result of this, he doesn't hesitate to take advantage of the Bloodline attack on Rhodes.

Even in the upcoming weeks, fans might witness vice versa, where the Scottish man could provide aid to the Bloodline in their feud against The American Nightmare.

Later down the road, when McIntyre might turn babyface, he is expected to rejuvenate his rivalry with The Bloodline.

For those who might not know, Drew McIntyre primarily initiated his rivalry against The Bloodline during Survivor Series 2020, where he clashed against the Tribal Chief in a Champion vs. Champion match. The match ended up with the victory of Reigns after Jey Uso's distraction. Later, the Samoan faction members and the Scottish man wrestled on various occasions, which also include Clash at the Castle 2022.

Drew McIntyre's reaction after surprise victory on RAW

Just after claiming the victory against The American Nightmare, Drew McIntyre shared his reaction through his official Twitter(X) account, where he used the opening lines of CM Punk Cult of Personality theme song.

The Scottish Warrior wrote:

"Look in my eyes, what do you see?"

As of right now, The Best in The World is currently on a hiatus and recovering from his injury. Just before going to rehab, he was indulged in a segment with McIntyre on the red brand, which ended up with Punk getting assaulted by his hands.

Later, CM Punk made his appearance as a special guest on the commentary table during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.