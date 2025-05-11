Did Drew McIntyre get injured at WWE Backlash? Analyzing the horrific incident

The 2025 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event is officially in the books. Triple H’s creative regime has again delivered a worthy show; every bout on the card was perfectly placed. The Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship kicked off the night.

During the contest, Drew McIntyre was caught off guard as he took a risky fall, leaving fans worried about his health. The ending sequence of the bout saw Damian Priest putting The Scottish Warrior through the table at the ringside near the entrance ramp. The eagle-eyed fan saw McIntyre’s head getting banged on the concrete floor as he landed awkwardly.

Following the scary incident, fans were concerned about McIntyre’s health and wondered if Drew McIntyre was injured while taking the risky bump. Upon analyzing the clips, it does appear that The Scottish Warrior has sustained some damage, as he didn’t return to action after the incident.

It was confirmed later that Drew McIntyre is indeed fine and there were no serious injuries and that was the same for the other competitors also. While speaking at the WWE Backlash 2025 post-show press conference, CCO Triple H confirmed all four superstars involved were fine, with McIntyre being a little banged up.

"Luckily, everybody is healthy. I think, [Damian] Priest got a tooth that he's hoping will stay inside of his head for a couple days here and get solid again, but other than that, Drew McIntyre [is] a little banged up but totally fine," Triple H said.

Top WWE veteran praised John Cena vs. Randy Orton’s main event with a false finish

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran journalist Bill Apter reviewed Backlash 2025, and praised John Cena vs. Randy Orton’s main-event bout. Apter expressed that he was surprised to see The Cenation Leader's performance, despite being away from the level of wrestling he showcased.

Furthermore, the veteran called Randy Orton amazing and stated the “One Last Time” billed bout between Cena-Orton was great overall.

"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall," said Apter.

Before leaving the arena, John Cena declared he wanted to face real competition after beating Orton at WWE Backlash. It will be thrilling to see what’s next for the Last Real Champion.

