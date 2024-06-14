Did Drew McIntyre tease a major return at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring his hint

The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is on the horizon and the excitement of the fans is at an all-time high. Ahead of the spectacle, Drew McIntyre has catapulted the exhilaration of the WWE Universe to a whole new level, as he teased the return of his iconic theme song, Broken Dreams.

WWE recently held the Clash at the Castle Kickoff this Friday prior to the live telecast of SmackDown. During the event, The Scottish Warrior came face-to-face with Damian Priest as they confronted each other ahead of their huge match and had some heated exchanges of words.

The Archer of Infamy denied the prospect of McIntyre winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Scottish Warrior's response set the fans in a frenzy as the WWE Universe finally got to hear what they had been vociferously clamoring for a long time. Here is what Drew McIntyre said:

"Unfortunately, for you [Damian Priest], I dream 'broken dreams' and I make them come true, mate. And tomorrow night I'm gonna make them for you!"

It's been a while since fans heard the metronome and perhaps the end is drawing near. Drew McIntyre seems to have teased the return of his iconic theme song at Clash at the Castle. It could be a matter of time before the lyrics of Broken Dreams reverberate within the OVO Hydro Arena, with the fans giving a heroic welcome to The Scottish Warrior as he marches towards his quest for redemption.

Will Drew McIntyre permanently bring back Broken Dreams at Clash at the Castle?

Broken Dreams is one of the most iconic theme songs in recent memory, and it resonates with fans particularly as it reflects on the journey of Drew McIntyre's WWE career. The last time it was heard at a WWE show was at Clash at the Castle 2022 when the video package of it was played on the Titantron.

With The Scottish Warrior teasing the return of it at tomorrow's Clash at the Castle, there's a good possibility that fans could get to hear it in the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. However, McIntyre bringing Broken Dreams back permanently as his theme song is unlikely at the moment.

The former WWE Champion could bring it back for a one-time show during his entrance to the arena at the upcoming spectacle. Drew McIntyre has evolved over the years, with his career having an upward trajectory as he is now one of the major players in the company. Broken Dreams captures the essence of McIntyre's young WWE career when he was The Chosen One.

Gallantry, his current theme song, on the other hand, depicts his ascent to the top of the Stamford-based promotion and his current run in WWE. Hence, this could be a major reason why the company may not bring Broken Dreams as his permanent theme song, even though fans have been vociferously clamoring for it.