Former WWE Champion to make a huge change after 12 years? Exploring potential iconic return

Changes are an inevitable part of WWE programming, be it the gimmicks of superstars or their theme songs. It plays a pivotal role in rejuvenating their characters and giving them a fresh start on the roster. There is a good possibility that fans could witness one such change very soon with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior could bring back his iconic theme song, "Broken Dreams," to the main roster after twelve years. Although it was last heard at Clash at the Castle 2022, the video package was only played as a tribute to him in front of his home crowd. However, this time, it could make its comeback to the main roster as his official entrance theme.

Broken Dreams is considered to be one of the most iconic theme songs because it captures the essence of Drew McIntyre's WWE career and connects with fans. Therefore, fans have been vociferously clamoring for its return for quite some time. Besides, McIntyre has also advocated for it, and WWE teased its return on numerous occasions, but it never materialized.

Drew McIntyre will battle Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. He could walk into the arena with Broken Dreams playing in the background and thousands of fans singing the lyrics along, giving him a heroic welcome in his home country.

Not only will The Scottish Warrior march towards redemption, but it could also mark the official return of his iconic theme song on the main roster after twelve years as part of his entrance. While this is currently just speculation, the prospect of it happening at Clash at the Castle is plausible.

Will Drew McIntyre's quest for redemption end at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Ever since losing the WWE Championship in 2020, Drew McIntyre has been on a quest to capture a World Title. While he did win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL by defeating Seth Rollins, his title reign ended disastrously in just five minutes and 40 seconds.

The Scottish Warrior will face Damian Priest for the gold at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which will be held on June 15, 2024. It looks like McIntyre's long quest for redemption will finally end at the upcoming Scotland spectacle.

The 38-year-old star is expected to dethrone The Punisher and capture the World Heavyweight Championship, which he has been chasing for almost a year now. Drew McIntyre will seemingly rise to glory at Clash at the Castle and reclaim his lost throne.

