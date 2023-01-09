Did Dwayne Johnson's $800M+ net worth drop after DC Films exit?

Dwayne Johnson's net worth is nearing the billions, and it's no wonder why. He has a lot of business ventures, plays notable characters in various big films, and is even a WWE star. Although most of his ventures were successful, that wasn't the case for Black Adam.

After 15 years in the making, The Rock was able to showcase to fans DC's antihero Black Adam. The film was released in October 2022 and as of January 2023, the box office of the movie reached more than $390 million worldwide. The numbers may be big for some, but it's certainly not enough.

According to a report from Variety, the film lost $50-$100 million. It was said that the DC film needed $600 million to break even and make a profit with a production budget of $195-$200 million. Although Johnson claimed the movie wasn't going to lose anything, others reported that the numbers Dwayne revealed to prove his claims were fake.

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, also made a lot of changes regarding DCU, causing the recently returned Henry Cavill to be removed once again from his role as Superman. It didn't take long for Dwayne to exit either. Despite all the negative aftermath of the film, Dwayne Johnson's net worth of over $800M didn't suffer.

The Great One didn't put his own money into the movie, which meant that even if Black Adam did lose money, he wouldn't be affected. In addition, the role even got him a salary of $22.5 million, with his average for other films being only $20 million.

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming projects might cause his net worth to rise

Although The Brahma Bull's role in the most recent DC film did not go as well as he hoped for, an upcoming film of his might do better as he will share the screen with other major names in Hollywood.

Filming for Red One began last October. Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Callum Drift in the action-packed movie that will be out this Christmas season. Starring alongside him is Chris Evans as Jack O'Malley. Other names for the film are J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, and Kiernan Shipka.

Aside from movie roles, there have been reports that The Rock might even appear for this year's WrestleMania to face Roman Reigns. However, there's still no guarantee of that. For now, fans can only wait and see what happens next for the former WWE Champion.

