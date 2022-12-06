How much money did Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam lose?

Dwayne Johnson has portrayed numerous iconic roles in his career and even joined multiple famous franchises. His most significant role yet is arguably Black Adam. The latest DCEU film may have had a good opening weekend, but it looks like the film's trajectory is not as pleasant.

After more than a decade, Teth-Adam's story was finally showcased to fans worldwide. The movie not only included The Rock but stars like Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, and Noah Centineo, among others. Henry Cavill also had a cameo at the end of the movie, where he reprised his role as Superman.

The latest DCEU film premiered in Mexico City on October 3, 2022, and was theatrically released on October 21 with the belief that the opening weekend would earn around $58-$68 million. Black Adam then made $67 million on its opening weekend worldwide and ranked first at the box office.

At the moment, Dwayne Johnson's latest film is at $384.6 million worldwide, with a production budget of $195-$200 million. Although this seems like a significant number, it looks like the team was aiming for a much higher target.

According to Variety, the film needed around $600 million to break even and make a profit. Since the movie is now only at $400 million approximately, Black Adam is expected to lose around $50-$100 million after theater owners take home around half the box office.

Dwayne Johnson congratulates the team of Black Panther 2 after beating Black Adam at the box office

While the latest DCEU film looks to be struggling to meet the $400 million mark, the same can't be said for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has easily met the number in its few weeks. The film now sits at $733 million worldwide. Despite the potential competition, The Rock has nothing but good things to say about those who took part in the picture.

In a video posted on his social media, Dwayne Johnson congratulated those involved in the Marvel film for being the biggest November opening in Hollywood history.

While Black Adam may not have achieved its desired box office target, it has received widespread praise from viewers worldwide. Compared to before, more people are now aware of the mighty DC character.

