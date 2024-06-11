Did former WWE Champion subtly turn babyface on RAW? Exploring his recent gesture

This week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe witnessed a match between Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor in the main event. However, what transpired later has raised many questions, leaving fans wondering whether a former WWE Champion has subtly turned babyface.

After the show went off the air, McIntyre was seen walking up the ramp while gently interacting with the fans who were sitting at ringside. The Scottish Warrior exuded typical babyface behavior in the way he treated the spectators. Moreover, he stood at the end of the stage and raised his hands as a sign of appreciation to the WWE Universe in the arena. However, he has not turned babyface.

The former WWE Champion looked at the camera and said he had been a good guy all along, leading fans to think about his potential character change. However, Drew McIntyre is still a heel. RAW was held in Toledo, Ohio, which is five hours away from the UK, so it was merely for the purpose of his homecoming as he nearly entered his territory.

With The Scottish Warrior heading to Glasgow, Scotland, for Clash at the Castle 2024, he has been acting somewhat as a babyface in his ongoing storyline with Damian Priest. The WWE Universe has also been clamoring to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, one needs to note that, despite being considered a heel in WWE, McIntyre's latest on-screen character has actually been more of an anti-hero than a typical villain.

Drew McIntyre made an emphatic statement on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was involved in a heated exchange of words with Damian Priest. He mocked The Archer of Infamy for having The Judgment Day along with him. McIntyre claimed that he could easily defeat the 41-year-old if the heel faction did not interfere in the match.

This led to Priest setting up a match between Finn Balor and The Scottish Warrior in the main event of Monday Night RAW. The Punisher introduced a stipulation that McIntye's potential victory would ensure that The Judgment Day would be banned from ringside in their upcoming title match.

The former WWE Champion ultimately defeated Balor on Monday Night RAW, gaining an advantage with the stipulation. Despite the heel faction's interference in the match, Drew McIntyre overcame the odds and made a bold statement to the World Heavyweight Champion ahead of their huge encounter.

McIntyre is laser-focused on winning the coveted title in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. Will The Scottish Warrior finally put an end to his redemption story at Clash at the Castle? It remains to be seen.

