Did injured female WWE star have a crush on John Cena? Know the truth

John Cena is a superstar who is well-known even outside of WWE. Due to his popularity, it's no wonder he has had many admirers over the years. As it turns out, one of his biggest fans is currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena began his WWE journey in 2000, but it was in 2002 that he found some success. In that year, he debuted the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and began wearing his iconic "Jorts" and sneakers look. While some may not be impressed by the get-up, it caught the eye of Liv Morgan.

While on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Liv Morgan revealed she had a crush on John Cena. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also shared that her admiration for the 16-time World Champion was the reason she liked sneakers.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s**t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

Cena is no longer a full-time performer in WWE and has since transitioned as an actor. On the other hand, Liv Morgan is currently missing in action due to an injury.

Liv Morgan was not the only WWE star who had a crush on John Cena

The Cenation Leader has proven throughout the years that he is one of the most influential people, so much so that some of the people he inspired became wrestlers as well.

Other superstars who admitted to having a crush on John were former NXT star Jessie Elaban and current RAW star Zoey Stark. The latter admitted that she had posters of Cena on her wall, while Jessie expressed that she was attracted to John. The former NXT star even shared her reaction upon hearing he was dating Nikki Bella.

"Ok, it was John Cena, only because like, you know, he did his own trumpets and like the music would come out, but then I heard that he was dating Nikki Bella, and I was like 'oh, that's sad' because I was like 'I like her too and I just didn't wanna get in her way."

It's definitely interesting to see how a mere admiration for the 16-time World Champion has also inspired a number of current superstars to pursue wrestling.

