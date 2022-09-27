Which WWE Superstar did Liv Morgan have a crush on?

WWE's Liv Morgan attracted fans not just because of her looks but also with her skills. As it turns out, the person who got the attention of the current SmackDown Women's Champion is a veteran of the sport.

In 2017, the SmackDown Superstar appeared in a WWE video where numerous NXT Superstars were asked who their wrestling childhood crush was. Morgan responded that it was John Cena and then fawned over his Dr. of Thuganomics persona.

Liv Morgan shared her feelings again on Sneaker Shopping with Complex and noted how the veteran might have influenced Morgan's love for sneakers.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

Other stars who admitted to having a crush on the Cenation Leader were Zoey Stark and former NXT Superstar Jessie Elaban.

Did Liv Morgan date a WWE Superstar?

John Cena may have captured the 28-year-old's attention in the past, but it wasn't him she ended up dating.

The current SmackDown Superstar dated nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) several years ago, but their relationship ended in 2017. After the break-up, Morgan was linked to NXT Superstar Tyler Bate but there was never confirmation of their status.

Reports also circulated that Liv Morgan is currently living with former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas on a farm. Still, there is no confirmation regarding Liv's romantic status.

For now, it seems like the the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is keeping her personal and relationship status out of the public eye.

